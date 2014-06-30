Spanish Paper Talk: Toni Kroos And James Rodriguez Could Be Real Madrid Bound

Rodriguez is a fan of Madrid and wants to play in the Spanish league.

All the latest headlines from the newspapers in Spain as Real Madrid prepare to make a significant double swoop for Toni Kroos and World Cup star James Rodriguez.

– Kroos on the brink.

– Real Madrid and Bayern negotiate the transfer of the midfielder. He will cost between €25m and €30m.

– The agreement with the player is done. He will sign for five seasons and will earn €5m.

– James could follow. The World Cup sensation gets a shot at Los Blancos.

– Keylor Navas is a legend.

– Robben changes the game in seven minutes.

– The German touch to be examined.

– James Rodriguez is a fan of Madrid.

– ‘I would like to play in the Spanish League because it’s the most important in the world’.

– The man in fashion at the World Cup was in Munich supporting Madrid and had this photo with Cristiano.

– A Robben exhibition against Mexico. Holland come back in six minutes.

– The Mexicans blame the referee.

– Keylor puts Los Ticos in the Quarters.

– Holland the next rival for Costa Rica.

– France, with Benzema starting, favourites. Algeria look for revenge for 82.

– Halihodzic pumps his team up with the story of Gijon.

-Atleti wait for the money from Costa to sign Negredo. The board want to sign the Madrid-born striker before the 7th.

– Holland always positive.

– Van Gaal’s and Kluivert’s Oranje go through with a controversial penalty given away by Marquez in stoppage time.

– Herrera, manager of Mexico: ‘The referee knocked us out of the World Cup’.

– Bid for Alexis. Barca’s options are 1. He could stay 2. He could ease the Suarez deal 3. Strong interest from United.

– Rakitic day. The Croatian arrives today in Barcelona and will be presented tomorrow.

– Costa Rica eliminate Greece on penalties and will play the runners-up in the quarters.

– Neymar on alert after a blow to the knee.

– James Rodriguez, man of the match four times.

– Spanish based Hector Moreno fractures his tibia and will be out for five months.