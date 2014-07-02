Ranking The 5 Best Keepers At The World Cup So Far, With Impressive Liverpool & Arsenal Target

Everton and Chelsea keepers also feature…

For as brilliant as the attacking player and excitement of this summer’s World Cup has been so far, the quality of the goalkeeping has arguably topped it.

Here are you five best stoppers of the tournament so far.

5) Keylor Navas – Costa Rica

Algeria’s Rais M’bolhi is very unlucky not to make our five, but we couldn’t ignore Costa Rica’s no.1 – who’s been so good La Liga champions Atletico Madrid are now chasing him. Verses Italy and England, Navas kept clean sheets, and he performed heroics against Greece to win on penalties too.