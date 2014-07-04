Bundesliga Side Beat Arsenal And Liverpool To Sign New Mesut Ozil

Chelsea had also been interested in the £11m wonderkid.

Bayer Leverkusen have signed Turkey attacking midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu from Hamburger SV on a five-year deal.

Calhanoglu, 20, joins Leverkusen for a fee in the region of £11m, after the Bundesliga side saw off competition from Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea, according to talkSPORT.

The British radio station have previously likened Calhanoglu to Gunners playmaker Mesut Ozil, because of his playing style and Turkish descent.

Unlike Ozil, Calhanoglu opted against representing Germany, the country of his parents, at international level.

Calhanoglu made his senior debut for Turkey in 2013, after featuring for the same nation in five different age categories.

To date, he has five senior caps.

Calhanoglu scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 32 Bundesliga games for Hamburg last season.

He completed 731 passes, 50 successful dribbles and won 43 free-kicks.

Last season was his first campaign in Hamburg’s first team. He spent the previous term on loan at Karlsruher SC, scoring 17 times in 36 league outings.

The real Ozil, who joined Arsenal from Real Madrid last September, scored five goals and made nine assists in 26 Premier League matches last season.

Ozil, 25, is currently at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil, where he is preparing with the German national team for tonight’s quarter-final against France.