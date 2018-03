‘Don’t cha wish your striker was RVP!’

SEE ALSO: PES 2014 best players: the 20 highest ranked players on Pro Evolution Soccer 2014

Former Pussy Cat Doll, and current X-Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger, has sung an adaptation of her band’s famous hit ‘Don’t cha’, which celebrates Manchester United forward Robin van Persie!

She sang the tune as part of an appearance on Manchester based radio station Key 103.

You can listen to the tune, here: