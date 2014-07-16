(Video) Manchester City Youngster Shows Superb Skill To Score Exquisite Training Ground Goal

Manu Garcia will be proud of scoring this goal, as he looks to catch the eye of manager Manuel Pellegrini…

Manchester City youngster Manu Garcia showed off his silky skills with this clever turn and perfectly executed lob in a recent training session.

Any of the club’s multi-million pound superstars would likely have been proud of this goal, but the 16-year-old’s nonchalant reaction to his moment of brilliance made the strike even more of a joy to behold.

The goal can be seen here: