(Image) New Arsenal Signing Mathieu Debuchy’s Squad Number Revealed

Shortly after confirming the signing of Mathieu Debuchy, Arsenal have announced their new French right back’s squad number.

The 28 year-old will wear the number two shirt at Emirates Stadium, taking the jersey from the oft-forgotten Abou Diaby, who has been highly unfortunate with injuries.

Debuchy will replace his France team-mate Bacary Sagna as the Gunners’ right back after the more senior man left for Manchester City.

With Sagna’s number three shirt vacant, Kieran Gibbs dropped from 28 to take advantage, meaning that Arsenal will have full backs with the traditional numbers of 2 and 3 for the first time in years.