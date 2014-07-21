Exclusive: Liverpool On Verge of £23.7m Deal to Sign Isco, Squad Number Seven Offered, Personal Terms Discussed

Real Madrid man looks set for Anfield switch.

Liverpool have made their interest in young Real Madrid star Isco known and following initial discussions with the Bernabeu side the Anfield outfit are ready to make their opening offer for the 22 year old.

CaughtOffside understands that boss Brendan Rodgers has been tracking the Spanish international for some time and the imminent arrival of James Rodriguez will seemingly lead to the former Malaga man being made available to prospective suitors.

Having received encouraging signs from the player’s representatives Liverpool are confident they will land Isco and are ready to meet the La Liga side’s €30m (£23.7m) valuation.

Real Madrid are looking to complete a quick sale as president Florentino Perez seeks to balance the books and Isco is said to be keen on a move to join Liverpool, well aware that Brendan Rodgers is known for putting his faith in youthful talent.

Liverpool are ready to offer Isco the iconic number seven shirt vacated by Luis Suarez, who has of course joined Barcelona in a £75m deal that is helping to fund a number of summer moves.

Rodgers will look to offload Lucas Leiva and Joe Allen as he re-shapes his midfield and sees Isco as a player he can build his side around, eventually replacing veteran Steven Gerrard as a midfield force, albeit in an attack minded role similar to the position the Liverpool skipper used to fill prior to being used in a more withdrawn position.

Isco had an up and down time of it in his first season at Real Madrid, netting 11 goals and providing eight assists, and the fee offered by Liverpool matches that paid by the Spanish giants last June.

Liverpool will offer Isco a four year deal worth around £95k a week, a big increase on his current salary.

Brendan Rodgers has already successfully signed Southampton pair Adam Lallana and Rickie Lambert as well as youngsters Lazar Markovic and Emre Can with Croatian centre-back Dejan Lovren and QPR striker Loic Remy expected to complete imminent Liverpool moves.

Though Isco’s former Malaga boss Manuel Pellegrini is also said to be keen on the Real Madrid man it is though that the attacking midfielder will turn down a move to Man City for fear of not being able to secure a regular first team berth at the Etihad Stadium.

