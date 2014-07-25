Liverpool Begin Talks With Exciting £35.6m Transfer Target But Face Competition From Manchester United

The Reds are looking to sign Benfica’s Gaitan.

Liverpool look to have identified their next transfer target as they return to Benfica and winger Nicolas Gaitan, according to the Metro.

The Argentine is a sought after player, with AS Monaco, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, FC Barcelona and Manchester United all thought to be interested in signing the 26-year-old.

Gaitan has a £35.6m release clause written into his contract at the Estadio da Luz, but it’s believed that a bid of around £30m would be enough to convince the Portuguese champions to sell.

The South American is a winger in the traditional sense, using his pace and trickery to beat opponents and was named in the Europa League Team of the Year in 2013/14 for his fine performances.

The Reds are in search of recruitment in attacking midfield after relying too much upon Philippe Coutinho and Raheem Sterling last term.

They have already signed Adam Lallana and Gaitan’s former teammate Lazar Markovic, but with the departure of Luis Suarez to Barca and the Merseysiders’ return to the Champions League, more is needed.

Brendan Rodgers is expected to invest heavily in bolstering his squad as the team prepare to play in the top tier of European club football for the first time since 2009.

Gaitan joined Benfica in the summer of 2010 from Argentinian club Boca Juniors and has since played 177 times for them in all competitions, helping the team to reach successive Europa League finals and win the Primeira Liga last season.

