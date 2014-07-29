Southampton Plot Double Raid On Starlet Arsenal Pair Serge Gnabry and Carl Jenkinson

Saints finally look to add to ailing squad.

Check in to Liverpool vs Southampton FC

Southampton are finally looking to reverse the fortunes of their ailing squad by plotting a double raid on Arsenal for highly-rated youngsters Serge Gnabry and Carl Jenkinson, according to the Daily Star.

Read More Southampton Transfer News

Saints boss Ronald Koeman is finally ready to hit back and make additions to his side by spending some of the windfall he has received from selling so many of the club’s star players this summer.

Southampton have already lost Dejan Lovren, Rickie Lambert and Adam Lallana to Liverpool, while Manchester United bought 19-year-old Luke Shaw and Arsenal secured a deal for Calum Chambers on Monday afternoon.

The club also look set to lose Morgan Schneiderlin and Jay Rodriguez to Tottenham, and Koeman is keen to replace some of those names with youn Arsenal duo Serge Gnabry and Carl Jenkinson.

The Dutchman is aware that Arsenal will be keen to hang onto Gnabry, but is hoping that Arsene Wenger will allow the highly-rated German youth international to leave the club on loan.

He also wants Jenkinson on a similar deal after he was deemed surplus to requirements thanks to the recent arrivals of Mathieu Debuchy and Calum Chambers.

However, the Saints will also face competition from West Ham for the right-back, as he is believed to be keen to stay in his native London.

SEE ALSO: Best young football players in the world!