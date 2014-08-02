Arsenal Player Ratings From 5-1 Emirates Cup Thrashing Of Benfica: Yaya Sanogo And Calum Chambers Shine

Youngers on form as Gunners destroy champions of Portugal.

Arsenal have one hand on the 2014 Emirates Cup trophy after hamming Europa League finalists Benfica 5-1 in North London.

Yaya Sanogo scored four times, sandwiching his goals around a debut strike from Costa Rica forward Joel Campbell.

At the other end, Arsene Wenger’s young defence, including teenagers Calum Chambers and Hector Bellerin, coped very well with the occasion. A Nicolas Gaitan goal from a long throw-in was the only blot on their copybook.

Here’s how the players rated:

Goalkeeper: Damian Martinez – 7

The Argentine stopper was a commanding presence behind an inexperienced backline. He made good saves to deny Salvio and Bebe.