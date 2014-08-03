Five Forgotten Manchester United Stars To Shine Under Louis Van Gaal In 2014/15

The appointment of the Dutchman could give a new lease of life to these players.

It’s been a good pre-season for Manchester United under new manager Louis van Gaal so far, with Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Real Madrid their latest triumph.

The Dutchman has been experimenting with different players and formations and it seems that some of the forgotten stars at Old Trafford could be given a chance under the 62-year-old.

Here are five we think could shine.

Darren Fletcher

After two difficult years where the Scot was sidelined with a bowel problem, the 30-year-old is now back and looking to bring his experience to the United XI.

Following Ryan Giggs’ retirement this summer Fletcher is now the longest serving player at the club and could be the perfect foil for new £29m signing Ander Herrera in central midfield.