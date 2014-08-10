Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Norwich City: Match Preview And Live Streaming

Read about, then watch, Wolves vs Norwich.

When: Sunday August 10, 4pm.

Where: Molineux

Watch live: Click here to watch on NowTV from Sky!

SEE MORE: (Pictures) All 20 Premier League Stadiums In FIFA 15 Graphics.

They were two divisions apart last season, but recently relegated Norwich City and newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers begin the 2014-15 campaign as equals this afternoon.

In fact, hosts Wolves, who were crowned League One champions in April, are slight favourites for the match, according to the bookmakers.

Wolves enjoyed an unbeaten preseason, claiming wins over Cheltenham Town, Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians, Crewe Alexandra and Oxford United, as well as drawing with Peterborough United and Celta Vigo.

Norwich also went through preseason without losing, scoring freely in the process.

The Canaries registered victories over Dereham Town, Braintree Town, Aosta Valley Select XI and Nice, winning those games by an aggregate score of 25-2.

Norwich’s other friendlies saw them draw with SC Bastia and Celta Vigo.

Wolves have managed to keep the vast majority of the squad that did so well term, with George Elokobi the only notable departure.

However, Norwich have been unable to retain the services of six senior stars.

Joseph Yobo, Jonas Gutierrez and Johan Elmander all left Carrow Road following the expiration of their loan spells, while Ricky van Wolfswinkel has been loaned out to Saint-Etienne.

David Fox left on a free transfer, while Robert Snodgrass was sold to Hull City.

The Norfolk club have also made three major signings, bringing in Kyle Lafferty, Gary O’Neil and Lewis Grabban.

Lafferty and Grabban could feature today, but O’Neil is suspended.

The match will be live on Sky Sports, with coverage starting at 3.45pm. If you don’t have a Sky subscription, why not grab yourself a NOW TV Sky Sports Day Pass – Pay As You Go access to all 6 Sky Sports channels for the first time ever!

For just £9.99 you can enjoy all six Sky Sports channels live for 24 hours without a contract and because the 24 hours starts when the pass is activated, not when it’s bought, you don’t have to wait until kick off to get yours.

Click here to watch Wolves vs Norwich with a Now TV Sky Sports Day Pass.

SEE ALSO: Top 40 Hottest Female Tennis Players In The World 2014.