Italian Paper Talk: Manchester United Target Plans His Exit

All the latest headlines from the newspapers in Italy as Juventus midfielder Arturo Vidal reportedly plans his exit amid interest from Manchester United.

– T-Day – Tavecchio favourite in FIGC election, Conte in line for coordinator role.

– Giuseppe Rossi magic, a goal to shout about on return from injury: “I’m still me!” Fiorentina and Italy ace continues to impress after serious injury last season, now he will hope to use his frustration to help the Viola next season.

– Napoli re-find the three tenors, with PSG, Edinson Cavani and Ezequiel Lavezzi back at the San Paolo with Marek Hamsik, 45,000 attendance expected.

– Arturo Vidal plans exit – agent in England to negotiate with Man Utd. After months of speculation, there are fresh claims that the Chilean midfielder could be set to leave Turin and join the Premier League giants.

– Juve: If Marco Storari goes to Sassuolo, Christian Abbiati lined-up as Gianluigi Buffon’s deputy.

– FIGC elections, Italian football decides it’s future amid the chaos.

– Juventus beat Australian All-Star team of Alessandro Del Piero, Fernando Llorente, Paul Pogba and Simone Pepe.

– Torino, Glik: “We’re hungry, and competitive on all fronts.

– Milan eye Mbia, Man Utd want Nigel De Jong. Louis Van Gaal eyes reunion with Dutch midfielder, but it is unlikely that Milan want to lose one of their leaders.

– Ferrero: “Samp interested in Campagnaro”.

– Verona reopen talks for Sorensen, Genoa also in race.