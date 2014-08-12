Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger Draws Up £78m Trio Wish-List: Gunners Want One More Summer Signing

Emirates Stadium side look to continue summer spending.

Arsenal are reportedly looking to continue their summer spending with the Daily Telegraph reporting that Arsene Wenger has three main targets on his Gunners radar.

The north London side rompted to victory over Man City in the Community Shield final with new signings Mathieu Debuchy, Alexis Sanchez and Calum Chambers all impressing but seemingly Wenger is still looking to improve his squad further.

This source outlines three targets Wenger is still continuing to pursue, all of whom would help to add further strength in depth to his Arsenal squad.

Chief among these targets appears to be Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho, who would offer Arsenal some much needed additional steel, though the Portuguese international’s reported £37m valuation is sure to present something of an obstacle.

Another defensively midfielder on this list of targets comes in the form of Brazilian powerhouse Luiz Gustavo who is arguably a better qualified player than Carvalho and certainly has far more top tier experience.

The 27 year old has racked up six seasons in the Bundesliga, most prominently with Bayern Munich, and the tough tackling box to box performer enjoyed a strong debut season at Wolfsburg and any move for Gustavo may prove cheaper than a move for Carvalho though the World Cup star does have a fairly hefty £27.5m release clause.

The final target comes in the form of German utility man Benedikt Howedes, who can fill rolls at central defence, full-back and in midfield though it may take some persuading to convince Schalke to sell their captain, with the 26 year old having represented the Gelsenkirchen side since the age of 13.

The £14m rated battler helped his side to a Champions League berth for the coming campaign so there seems even less of a reason for the World Cup winner to consider leaving Schalke at this juncture.

