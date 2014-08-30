Manchester United Legend Paul Scholes Criticises Former Club Again Following Daley Blind Move

Paul Scholes has questioned Manchester United’s signing of Daley Blind…

Manchester United agreed a £14m fee for the signing of versatile Ajax star Daley Blind on Saturday, but former Old Trafford star Paul Scholes has questioned the point of the deal.

The 24-year-old Dutch international, who can play accross defence and in midfield, was a member of Louis van Gaal’s World Cup squad earlier this year, and will become the club’s fifth summer signing, following on from Ander Herrera, Luke Shaw, Marcos Rojo and Angel di Maria.

Scholes has criticised United regularly in recent weeks, and Goal.com has quoted his latest comments regarding the club’s latest acquisition: “I’m not too sure what position he is going to play in,” Scholes told BT Sport when asked where Blind – primarily used as a left wing-back for the Netherlands – would fit in.

“I don’t think he is strong enough for a left-back in England. And the only place we can seem to get him into the team in central midfield. He’s a very good footballer but is he the answer? We will wait and see.

“We don’t really know what position he is. United are not in a position now to be taking risks. They need proper central midfield players. They obviously haven’t fancied them or haven’t been able to get them. I think he’s a really good footballer but is he a central midfielder?”

The source suggests that Blind will sit out Ajax’s Eredivisie trip to Groningen on Sunday as he undergoes a medical and discusses personal terms with United.

