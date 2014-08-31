(Image) Hot Ex Neymar Girlfriend Does Gareth Bale Celebration In Hawaii

Share the love.

Gabriella Lenzi, the magnificent ex girlfriend of Barcelona forward Neymar, imitated a Real Madrid star during her recent trip to Hawaii.

Miss Lenzi, who was in the coastal US State to do a photoshoot, copied Gareth Bale’s loveheart goal celebration while enjoying a stunning sunset on the beach.

SEE ALSO:

Lionel Messi WAG Antonella Roccuzzo in hot pictures.

(Hot WAG Gallery) Sexy pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Irina Shayk.

Worst Football Shirts Ever, Including Arsenal, Liverpool And Chelsea Abominations.