(First Images) Javier Hernandez Arrives in Spain Following Real Madrid Transfer

Javier Hernandez joined Real Madrid on loan today…

SEE MORE: Top 64 Champions League wives & girlfriends: Sexy WAGs from Europe’s major teams.

Real Madrid posted the first pictures of new signing Javier Hernandez on social media website Instagram today. The Mexican striker has joined the club on a season-long loan move from Manchester United.

SEE ALSO:

Sexy pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Irina Shayk.

Top 60 hot WAGs in the Premier League 2014, featuring Arsenal, Liverpool, Man United and Chelsea Stunners.

Hottest Celebrity Football Fans.