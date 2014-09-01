(Image) Confectionery Company Cadbury Mock Arsenal’s Lack Of Deadline Day Signings

Arsene Wenger has struggled to make progress on any deadline day moves…
SEE MORE: Top 64 Champions League wives & girlfriends: Sexy WAGs from Europe’s major teams.
Cadbury might be best known for making chocolate, but they weighed in with a cruel slight on Arsenal’s transfer policy on deadline day – mocking the Gunners lack of new signings:
Don’t worry @piersmorgan @apsangster @Arsenal, we’ve got the CDM sorted #transferdeadlineday #football #freethejoy pic.twitter.com/ixcUcxpDif
— Cadbury UK (@CadburyUK) September 1, 2014
SEE ALSO:
Sexy pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Irina Shayk.
Top 60 hot WAGs in the Premier League 2014, featuring Arsenal, Liverpool, Man United and Chelsea Stunners.
Hottest Celebrity Football Fans.
COMMENTS