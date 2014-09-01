(Image) Confectionery Company Cadbury Mock Arsenal’s Lack Of Deadline Day Signings

Arsene Wenger has struggled to make progress on any deadline day moves…

Cadbury might be best known for making chocolate, but they weighed in with a cruel slight on Arsenal’s transfer policy on deadline day – mocking the Gunners lack of new signings:

