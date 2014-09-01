QPR Complete £10m Deal to Sign Tottenham Midfielder Sandro

White Hart Lane battler set for Loftus Road switch.

QPR have reportedly completed the signing of Tottenham midfielder Sandro according to the Daily Mail.

Harry Redknapp will reunite with his former White Hart Lane charge following an agreement between the clubs that will see the Brazilian move to Loftus Road for a fee that could rise to £10m dependent on increments based on appearances.

The 25 year old has not featured under new Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino and made just ten Premier League starts last term.

Pochettino has opted to use French defensive midfielder Etienne Capoue thus far this term and Sandro may feel the time is right for a fresh challenge, not least as the lack of regular action has cost him a spot in the Brazil national team set-up.

Indeed it was Redknapp who brought Sandro from Internacional to Tottenham back in August 2010.

