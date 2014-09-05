Man United To Rival Arsenal In January Swoop For Bundesliga Attacker

Red Devils look to continue heavy spending in the new year.

Check in to Manchester United vs QPR

Manchester United are set to go up against Premier League rivals Arsenal for the signature of talented Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus when the transfer window reopens in January, according to the Metro.

READ MORE:

Manchester United Transfer News

Five players that could be released by Manchester United

Manchester United To Sign £50m Pair In January

The Gunners have been linked with Reus all summer but a move failed to materialise, however reports since Monday’s transfer deadline have suggested Arsene Wenger will wait until the end of the season to snap up the midfielder.

However, according to the Telegraph, Arsene Wenger may have missed the boat by then as United are looking to follow up their initial interest by the time the January transfer window rolls by.

The German international will see a £19.8m buy-out clause come into effect next summer, and United will hope to offer a significantly larger amount of money to switch allegiances from the Bundesliga outfit next term.

Louis van Gaal carried out some lavish spending this summer, with the likes of Angel Di Maria, Daley Blind and Radamel Falcao moving to Old Trafford.

However Van Gaal hopes to continue his spending spree by adding fellow Dortmund star Mats Hummels and Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman to his wish list.

SEE ALSO: All the Premier League done deals.