Manchester City And Liverpool Already Keeping Tabs On England Youngster After Premier League Debut

Duo keeping their eyes on Rolando Aarons.

Liverpool FC news

Manchester City and Liverpool, as well as Bundesliga club Schalke 04, are already tracking the progress of youngster Ronaldo Aarons, report the Daily Star, after the teenager’s electric start to the Premier League season for Newcastle United.

Aarons has played barely more than half an hour of Premier League football since making his Newcastle United debut against Manchester City on the opening day of the season, but scored his first goal in last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace, as well as providing a fine assist for Mike Williamson, and has generally looked like a real prospect.

The Jamaican-born youngster has spent two years with Newcastle since spending time in the academy at Bristol City and has been considered as one-to-watch by the St. James’ Park hierarchy ever since he arrived at the North East club.

His displays have already caught the attention of City and Liverpool, both of whom are reported to be tracking the progress of Aarons, who has two years remaining on a contract that he only penned in the Spring.

Newcastle are likely to put up a huge fight to keep hold of the 18 year-old, however, with Aarons likely to get more first team opportunities as the season progresses – although the Magpies will be concerned about him impressing too much ahead of the January transfer window.

SEE ALSO: Best young football players in the world!