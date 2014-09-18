Top 20 Hottest WAGs Of Europa League Clubs 2014, Featuring Sexy Spurs, Everton, Celtic, Inter & Napoli Babes

Pictures of stunning WAGs, such as Soledad Fandino, Ana Ivanovic, Nora Segura and Michele Lacroix.

The Europa League group stage kicks off tonight, with 48 clubs in action.

Here are the 20 sexiest wives and girlfriends of the players at those teams.

SEE ALSO:

(Image) Mario Balotelli Ex Girlfriend Fanny Neguesha Looks Hot In No Make Up Selfie.

Sheamus Justin Bieber: WWE Star Wants To Fight Canadian Pop Star.

(Hot WAG Gallery) Meet Maria Verkhovtseva, Teenage Girlfriend Of Arsenal Debutant Hector Bellerin.

20. Jennifer Rueda – Girlfriend of Sevilla forward Iago Aspas (on loan from Liverpool)