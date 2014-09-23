Cracks Showing At Manchester United As Player Questions Van Gaal In Heated Dressing Room Exchange

Unnamed player said to be furious at decision to substitute Angel di Maria during heated dressing room exchange.

Disharmony at Manchester United is seemingly continuing to grow, with the Mail reporting that a heated dressing room exchange between the squad and their manager following the weekend’s 5-3 defeat at Leicester City led to one furious player questioning his manager’s decision to take off the impressive Angel di Maria for ineffectual substitute Juan Mata.

The report suggests that a source at the King Power Stadium told the Mail that an unnamed player had been heard asking his manager “why the f**k did we substitute di Maria!?!” in a heated dressing room exchange following the 5-3 defeat, in which former non-league striker Jamie Vardy helped the Foxes to turn around a game that appeared to have been lost when United roared into a 3-1 lead.

The substitution of di Maria did seem to be one of a number of factors in allowing the game’s momentum to swing so dramatically in the favour of Nigel PEarson’s side, with the introduction of Juan Mata in place of the Argentine taking a huge amount of intensity and pace out of the United side at a time when they were beginning to struggle to live with Leicester’s ability to counter attack and physical dominance over United.

With captain Wayne Rooney also having been caught on camera lambasting teammates following Esteban Cambiasso’s equaliser, despite his own mistake having led to the goal, it would seem that discord is starting to grow in the Old Trafford camp.