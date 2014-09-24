Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest – Teamsheets Confirmed For League Cup Clash As Michel Vorm Makes His Debut

Confirmed lineups for Tottenham v Nottingham Forest…
The teamsheets have been confirmed for Tottenham Hotspur’s League Cup match with Nottingham Forest this evening, here are how the teams line-up:
#THFC team: Vorm, Naughton, Fazio, Vertonghen, Davies; Bentaleb, Stambouli; Lennon (c), Paulinho, Townsend; Soldado. #COYS
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 24, 2014
#THFC subs: Friedel, Chiriches, Dier, Mason, Lamela, Eriksen, Kane #COYS
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 24, 2014
CORRECTION #NFFC Starting XI: De Vries, Fox, Wilson(C), Lascelles, Harding, McLaughlin, Vaughan, Grant, Osborn, Paterson, Veldwijk
— Nottingham Forest FC (@Official_NFFC) September 24, 2014
#NFFC Subs: Darlow, Collins, Halford, Blackstock, Tesche, Walker, O. Burke
— Nottingham Forest FC (@Official_NFFC) September 24, 2014
