Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest – Teamsheets Confirmed For League Cup Clash As Michel Vorm Makes His Debut

Confirmed lineups for Tottenham v Nottingham Forest…

The teamsheets have been confirmed for Tottenham Hotspur’s League Cup match with Nottingham Forest this evening, here are how the teams line-up:

SEE ALSO:

William Carvalho Arsenal – will the move happen in January?

Top 100 Sexiest Football WAGs In The World 2014.

Best Premier League players 2014/15