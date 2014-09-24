What A Beauty! Hot Pictures Of Arsenal WAG Jessica Sterling, David Ospina’s Wife In All Her Glory

Twenty stunning snaps…

David Ospina made his Arsenal debut on Tuesday night, but he did not enjoy it as much as he would have hoped, as he was beaten by a Nathaniel Clyne thunderbolt, which saw the Gunners bow out of the League Cup in a 2-1 defeat to Southampton.

Despite the setback, we are informed that Ospina and his family are settling nicely into London life.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper is married to Jessica Sterling, who, like a lot of Colombian women we can think of, is incredibly hot.

How hot? See for yourselves…

SEE ALSO:

Arsenal Player Ratings From 2-1 Defeat To Southampton.

Mario Balotelli Car: Liverpool Star Lets Random Fan Drive Ferrari.

Top 60 Hottest WAGs In The Premier League 2014, Featuring Arsenal, Liverpool, Man United and Chelsea Stunners.