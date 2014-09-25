(Image) Chelsea Stars Pose For Topless Selfie In Dressing Room After League Cup Win Over Bolton Wanderers

Chelsea booked their place in the fourth round of the Capital One Cup on Wednesday night courtesy of a 2-1 win over Bolton Wanderers.

Debutant Kurt Zouma opened the scoring at Stamford Bridge and Oscar netted the winner, after Matt Mills had equalised for the Championship outfit.

After the final whistle, Andre Schurrle, who played the full 90 minutes, took a team selfie featuring topless teammates Nathan Ake, Cesar Azpilicueta and Eden Hazard.

Schurrle uploaded the below picture to Instagram, along with the message: “Next round!!! Well done boys!! Thanks for the support at the bridge!!! #blues #cfc @nathanake57 @cesarazpi @hazardeden_10”.

Chelsea will visit League Two’s Shrewsbury Town in the last 16.

