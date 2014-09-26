Ouch: Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger Questions Morals Of Chelsea Legend

Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger has questioned the morality of Frank Lampard over Manchester City loan extension.

There has been a lot of talk of former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard extending his current loan deal at Manchester City, which has prompted Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger to question the morality of the decision, according to BTSport.

After being released by Chelsea in the summer, Lampard signed for MLS side New York City. He promptly made a surprise return to the Premier League however, signing on loan with Manchester City; the Premier League Champions recently having acquired the expansion rights to the US team.

With the 2015 MLS season set to start in March, Frank Lampard insists there has been no talks surrounding his future past the calendar year, but Arsene Wenger believes that if the recently retired England international does extend his loan deal at City however, that it might not sit well with a number of parties.

“You always have two judgements, one is moral and one is legal and it just depends what you consider,” said Wenger.

“I think ‘is it legal?’ You have to respect it after that and the player has to deal with his decisions.”

“I respect the fact he wants to play at the top level and he maybe didn’t have that opportunity any more at Chelsea.”

“Was it always his plan to go to New York and go to Man City? I am not sure.”