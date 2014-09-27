Real Madrid Ready To Pounce For Signing Of Unsettled Manchester United Midfielder

Real join list of admirers for United misfit.Real Madrid could be set to join the running to sign Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata this January, according to Spanish source Fichajes.net.

The European Champions are under pressure to bring in some big names this January after allowing the likes of Xabi Alonso and Angel Di Maria to leave this summer, with the latter arriving at Old Trafford in a big-money deal and threatening Mata’s place in the starting lineup.

Juventus have recently been linked with a move for Mata, while other sources suggest the Spanish attacker could move to AS Roma in a swap deal to bring Kevin Strootman to United.

However, Real are also long-time admirers of the 26-year-old, who has not quite managed to find his best form since making the move to United from rivals Chelsea earlier this year, despite previously being one of the best players in the Premier League.

Although Carlo Ancelotti already as plenty of options in the attacking midfield department, Mata could be a useful addition to the squad after Di Maria’s departure, as well as filling the void left by another fan favourite Mesut Ozil, who left the club for a move to Arsenal last season.

