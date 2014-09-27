(Video) Wayne Rooney Given Red Card for Kicking Stewart Downing: Man United Captain Sent Off for Rash Challenge

And that is why the England man should not captain Old Trafford outfit.

Man United man can not really complain about this one, though no doubt he will, as he is ordered off for a wild kick at West Ham winger Stewart Downing.

In order to prevent West Ham the chance of a quick breakaway Rooney deliberately brings down Downing with a hefty kick, and it was one the referee had to pull out a red for.

Could anyone argue with the decision?