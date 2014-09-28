Leicester City Forward Considered For Shock England Call-Up

Jamie Vardy won the man of the match award for his performance against Manchester United last weekend.

Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy could be in line for a shock call-up to the England national team after his performance against Crystal Palace was watched by Roy Hodgson’s assistant Ray Lewington, Sky Sports reports.

The 27 year old has been in exceptional form so far this season and played a crucial role in the Foxes 5-3 victory over Manchester United in last weekend’s Premier League fixture.

Vardy scored his first Premier League goal when he netted Leicester’s fourth strike against the Red Devils while he also won two penalties and set up Leonardo Ulloa’s first goal.

This fine form means he could be set to line-up alongside the likes of Wayne Rooney and Raheem Sterling for England’s Euro 2016 qualifiers against Estonia and San Marino in early October.

A call up for the forward would cap an amazing footballing story as just three years ago, Vardy was playing non league football for Fleetwood Town.

He started his career at Sheffield Wednesday but was released as a youngster. He then played for Stockbridge Park Steels and Halifax Town before moving to Fleetwood and playing in the Conference National.

