Man United to Sell Six to Raise £80m of £140m Needed for Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer

Old Trafford side look to cover cost of Real Madrid star bid with funds made from major squad sale.

Man United boss Louis van Gaal is readying moves to cash in on a host of players he doesn’t deem as part of his long term plans, the funds from which the Old Trafford side would use to help cover the cost of a lucrative offer to re-sign Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Four of those on the way out are currently out on loan with Man United hopeful that permanent moves will be secured next summer.

Mexican forward Javier Hernandez’s season long loan spell at Real Madrid has started well, with the forward netting twice after coming on as sub in a recent 8-2 thrashing of Deportivo La Coruna.

An £18m permanent move to the Bernabeu has been written into the loan deal and Man United will hope Carlo Ancelotti chooses to exercise the option.

Tom Cleverley is enjoying the taste of regular first team action at Aston Villa and Man United will demand around £8m for the move to the Midlands outfit to be made permanent though a lot could well depend on the ongoing situation under current owner Randy Lerner, with some sources claiming that American is looking to sell the club.