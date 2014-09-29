Man City Boss Challenges Sergio Aguero to Win Ballon d’Or

Etihad Stadium star encouraged to make an impact at Champions League level.

Man City boss Manuel Pellegrini has challenged lethal finisher Sergio Aguero to win the Balon d’Or according to the Daily Mirror.

Pellegrini believes that the 26 year old is one of the best players in world football and hopes to see the Argentine take his spot among football’s ‘Elite’

“Aguero is among the best players in the world,” said Pellegrini, speaking to UEFA’s Champions magazine.

“Now it is up to him to make it and fight for the Ballon d’Or as the best player, because he has all the qualities you can ask of a football player.

“He is technically very strong, he is fast and he has a lot of power. He is very intelligent, able to play in his position in between midfield and attack.

“We hope we will see Sergio back in the form he demonstrated in the Premier League before his injuries hit him. I believe he will make a difference this season.”

Aguero has netted four goals thus far this season and his record of 79 goal sin 129 appearances for Man City since his 2011 move to the Etihad Stadium from Atletico Madrid is a very impressive one.

Arguably the Man City man will have to further prove himself at Champions League level to stand any chance of success on the Ballon d’Or front.