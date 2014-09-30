(Video) Should Roma Be Down To Ten Men? Sergio Aguero Scores For Man City

Manchester City take the lead in their Champions League match…

Sergio Aguero coolly slotted home from the penalty spot to give Manchester City a crucial lead in their Champions League clash with AS Roma, after he was brought down by former City defender Maicon.

Maicon, who hit the crossbar at the other end moments later, was not to be sent off for the offence – after being adjudged to have pulled down the Argentine in the penalty area. With the Brazilian the last man, surely he had to go?

Watch Aguero give City the lead here:

