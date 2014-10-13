Sir Alex Ferguson Insists That Van Gaal Needs Time To Succeed At Manchester United

Ferguson implores United to be patient with their Dutch manager.

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has suggested that current Old Trafford boss Louis van Gaal will need time to become a success at Old Trafford, report the Mail, just as Ferguson initially was before becoming the trophy-delivering machine that he would be during his almost three decades in the United hot seat.

Ferguson took three and a half years to win his first trophy at Old Trafford and was famously believed to be on the verge of the sack until a Mark Robins goal at Nottingham Forest kept them in the FA Cup before launching his empire – and the Scot believes that van Gaal must be afforded the same patience if he is to become an Old Trafford success story:

“He’s not been getting the results that are expected but when I came to the club I didn’t get the results I expected myself at the beginning.”

“Once I got settled into the club, everything was fine. Louis is going through that same process and there’s no doubt in my mind that he will sort it out.”

Van Gaal has lost three of his first eight Premier League games in charge, as well as a calamitous League Cup exit against third tier side Milton Keynes Dons, but recent results have been more promising and have taken United to fourth in the table following successive Old Trafford victories over West Ham United and Everton.

Whilst previous incumbent David Moyes was sacked after less than a year in charge, all of the signs from United are that they are willing to offer the Dutchman a little more time.