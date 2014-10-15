(Live Video) Barcelona Star Luis Suarez Receives European Golden Shoe Following Liverpool Success

Luis Suarez receiving his award…

Luis Suarez is currently receiving the golden shoe award he won for his 31 league goals with Liverpool last season. The Barcelona striker is sharing the award with Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo, who matched that tally last year.

Watch a live stream of the ceremony below:

