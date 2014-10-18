Ex-Manchester United Boss David Moyes Extremely Critical Of Louis van Gaal For Selling Future Arsenal Legend

David Moyes has slammed Manchester United and Louis van Gaal for selling Danny Welbeck to Arsenal this summer…

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes can’t believe that Louis van Gaal sold Danny Welbeck to Arsenal, reports ITV.

The Scot was a huge admirer of the 23-year-old Arsenal striker, and is shocked that his Dutch replacement let the pacey Englishman go this summer.

Moyes had a torrid time during his nine months at the Manchester club, and doesn’t feel he was given a fair chance during his short spell there.

Currently without a club, the ex-Everton manager believes he is ready for a new challenge now. He doesn’t seem to be completely over his Manchester United nightmare though as he weighed in on Danny Welbeck’s sale.

“Danny Welbeck was great for us at Manchester United. We played him in nearly all the big games and, more importantly, he was one of your own boys you bring through,” he said.

“There are not many young British players out there, so it was a bit of a surprise for me [that he was sold to Arsenal]. But whoever is in charge has to decide what route they choose.”

Welbeck has already gone some way to endearing himself to Arsenal fans, scoring his first ever senior hat-trick against Galatasaray in the Champions League.

It’s far too early to tell whether he will be a success at this stage of his Arsenal career, but he is already drawing comparisons to Theirry Henry. High Praise indeed.

The England international should be set to start against Hull today at the Emirates, and will be looking to add to his goal tally with the Gunners.