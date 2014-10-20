(Video) Inter Milan Boss Hilariously Mocked & Mimicked By Assistant Manager

Nicolo Frustalupi attempts to help out Inter manager Walter Mazzarri…

We can’t work out if Inter Milan assistant manager Nicolo Frustalupi is trying to help boss Walter Mazzarri, or just make fun of him here. Either way it makes for funny viewing as the pair both gesticulate wildly at their players.

SEE MORE:

Hottest TV presenters: Most beautiful sports show hosts in the world!

West Brom Man Utd Live Stream

Stunning Gallery! 50 Really Hot Women In Football Shirts: Sexy Babes In Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea & Man United Kit.

All the instructions did at least seem to work, as Inter came from behind twice to secure a 2-2 draw with Napoli. See the video below:

SEE ALSO: Hottest Celebrity Football Fans.