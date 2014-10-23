Liverpool Considering Move For Seasoned Italy International As Cheap Glen Johnson Replacement

AC Milan star Ignazio Abate is out of contract at the end of the season.

Liverpool are eyeing up a move for AC Milan and Italy right back Ignazio Abate on a cut-price deal, report the Mirror, as first choice Anfield full back Glen Johnson looks unlikely to be offered a new deal at the club that would match the huge wages that the former Portsmouth man currently earns.

This could lead to Johnson seeking out pastures new, potentially abroad, and opening up a vacancy at right back with Brendan Rodgers unlikely to been on relying on nothing but youngsters in Jon Flanagan and Javier Manquillo, who is only on loan from Atletico Madrid anyway.

Abate, who has made 140 Serie appearances and has 21 caps for Italy, as well as more than 100 games during loan spells with the likes of Empoli, Napoli and Torino, is out of contract at the end of the season and so far has shown little inclination towards signing a new deal at the San Siro.

This would allow Liverpool to either bide their time until the end of the campaign, essentially losing one right back on a free transfer to be replaced by another, or look to strike a deal with Milan that would allow Abate to move to Anfield on a cut price deal in January.