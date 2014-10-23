(Video) Drunk Arsenal Fan Demands Arsene Wenger Sacking On His Birthday

Wenger criticised despite birthday win.

Arsenal scored two very late goals on Wednesday night as they came from behind to beat Anderlecht 2-1 in Belgium.

The victory moved the Gunners five points clear of Anderlecht and Galatasaray in the race to join Borussia Dortmund in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

It also gave manager Arsene Wenger the perfect present on his 65th birthday.

Despite seeing his side win away in Europe, a rather drunk Gooner told ArsenalFanTV that Wenger must go…

Watch the alcohol-fuelled chat below…

