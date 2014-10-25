The World’s 22 Most Valuable Players Under 21: Liverpool Flop Lazar Markovic 3rd, Arsenal’s Calum Chambers 11th, Man Utd Wonderkid 19th

The most valuable young players in the world according to Transfermarkt.

According to Transfermrkt, a website which estimates players’ value based on their age, ability, potential and marketability, these are the 22 most valuable players under the age of 21.

While there are several English faces on the list, this will largely be down to the infalted fees clubs have to pay for good English youngsters.

19=) Max Arnold – £8.8m