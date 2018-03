See Argentinian striker perform a shameful stamp on West Ham’s Mark Noble.

Sergio Aguero let the frustration of losing to West Ham get to him in the first half at Upton Park, unleashing this vile stamp on the prone Mark Noble.

Would you like to see Aguero retrospectively punished for this dangerous tackle?



SEE MORE:

Real Madrid v Barcelona Live Streaming Guide And El Clasico Preview

Manchester United v Chelsea Live Streaming Guide and Premier League Preview

Ten Best Clasicos