(Video) Pep Guardiola Involved In Hilarious Altercation With Female Fourth Official During Bayern Munich Draw With Borussia Monchengladbach

Watch Pep Guardiola get into an argument with a female fourth official during Bayern Munich’s 0-0 draw with Monchengladbach..

Bayern Munich boss Pep Guardiola was clearly impressed with the job the officials were doing; so much so in fact that he went to personally thank the fourth official.

His gratitude may have been somewhat sarcastic however, and the female official didn’t seem to appreciate being touched by the former Barcelona manager.

This was during Bayern Munich’s draw with fellow Bundesliga side Monchengladback. The Spaniard clearly felt aggrieved that he wasn’t coming away with all three points.