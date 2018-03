If you are not following Jermaine Pennant’s wife on Instagram then you are missing a trick!

SEE ALSO:

Underwear Is Overrated… Wonder WAG Alice Goodwin Takes Selfie In Revealing Dress With No Pants!

Manchester Derby WAGs Photo Portfolio: City & United Hotties In All Their Glory.

Top 50 Hottest Sportswomen In The World 2014.



SEE MORE: Seven Hot WAGs Who Truly Embraced Halloween: Chelsea & Liverpool Babes Star In Spookily Seductive Photo Gallery.