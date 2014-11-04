Only Six Footballers In The World’s Top 20 Best Paid Athletes: Man United Loanee And Real Madrid Legend Included

Posted by
Only Six Footballers In The World’s Top 20 Best Paid Athletes: Man United Loanee And Real Madrid Legend Included

Which football players make the list of the world’s best paid athletes?

American business magazine Forbes have released their newest list of the world’s highest paid athletes, and amazingly there are only six footballers amongst the top 20.

Considering the global dominance of the sport, it’s surprising that football comprises only slightly more than a quarter of the list. The figures involved are predictably jaw-dropping.

SEE MORE:
Gerrard Contract – Liverpool skipper offered insulting new deal.
Premier League Most Valuable – Players worht the most in the English top flight.
Man U signings – Worst Red Devils purchases ever.

6) Neymar – $33.6m (total earnings)

Neymar Barcelona Goal

Coming 16th on Forbes’ list is no mean feat considering the Brazilian striker is only 22. Neymar’s earnings are based around his lucrative contract at Barcelona, as well as massive commercial deals with companies like L’Oreal, Castrol and Police sunglasses. Being the face of the 2014 World Cup will have also massively boosted the youngster’s advertising value.

Use the ← → (arrow) keys to browse pages
Page 1 of 6Next >

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top