How England Should Lineup v Slovenia Based On Statistics With Arsenal Starlet And Downing Both Starting

This is what Hodgson should be playing.

It’s yet another international break this week and for England that means a Euro 2016 qualifier with Slovenia followed up by a friendly with rivals Scotland.

SEE ALSO:

Top five British managers abroad.

Arsenal and Chelsea injury concerns as five players miss England training session.

Statistical Premier League Team of the Week.

Manager Roy Hodgson has already named his 26-man squad for the matches and using the statistics of WhoScored here is the starting XI the 66-year-old should field from that party.

GK – Joe Hart – 6.87 rating

The Manchester City goalkeeper is the established No.1 under Hodgson and according to the stats that should remain the case on Saturday, despite the impressive form of Southampton’s Fraser Forster.