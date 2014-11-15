Arsenal Receive Massive Boost In Quest To Bring Dominant Defensive Midfielder To The Emirates

Arsenal have received a boost in the chase for one of their top January transfer targets after Sporting Lisbon announced some breaking news regarding William Carvalho…

There is good news for Arsenal with regard to top defensive midfield target William Carvalho, as Sporting Lisbon have just revealed that a deal for the player has now become a lot simpler, as reported by Portuguese publication A Bola.

Arsenal were reportedly chasing Carvalho over the summer, and the Portuguese star continued to be linked to the Gunners as a January target. The deal was allegedly made more complicated by the fact that the player was co-owned by a third party, something that turned Arsene Wenger off the player immensely.

Sporting president Bruno de Carvalho has recently announced however, that a number of players who were previously co-owned have now been bought outright by the club. Arsenal’s young target was one such player, which means if the Gunners are still interested then a deal would now be far easier to get done.

The 22-year-old is regarded as the ideal man to solve Arsenal’s current crisis, with the player not only able to play in midfield, but also versatile enough to slot in at centre-back.

He won’t be cheap, but if he is still a January target for the North London club then a major obstacle has just been removed.