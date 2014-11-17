Germans Rule Out Signing Arsenal And Chelsea Stars

They also won’t try to sign Bayern Munich’s Xherdan Shaqiri…

Schalke’s sporting director Horst Heldt has said that the club is not interested in signing either Arsenal’s Lukas Podolski or Chelsea’s Andre Schurrle, reports Goal.com.

Both players had been linked to a move to the Veltins Arena, but this news means that they may have to stay at their current clubs.

The German pair have been rumoured to be on the way out of their respective sides due to a lack of playing time. Podolski has spoken about his unhappiness at his lack of minutes at the Gunners, and Jose Mourinho has publicly criticised Schurrle.

Schalke though, are not interested.

“We’re not considering Andre Schurrle at all, and the same goes for Xherdan Shaqiri and Lukas Podolski,” Heldt told the German magazine Sport Bild.

This will be pleasing news for Arsene Wenger who is still adamant that their World Cup winner will not be leaving the North London club. Chelsea may be less pleased with Jose Mourinho being far more open selling their world champion.

The German club are currently lying in 11th in the Bundesliga after a slow start, and they recently hired ex-Chelsea player and manager Roberto Di Matteo. The Italian will come up against his former side on November 25 in their Champions League Group Stage game.