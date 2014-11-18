Tottenham Plan Renewed Move for Southampton Pair With White Hart Lane Winger Set to be Part of Bid

White Hart Lane side target St Mary’s duo.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino will re-ignite his interest in Southampton duo Morgan Schneiderlin and Jay Rodriguez as part of an overhaul of his White Hart Lane squad according to Goal.com.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will back the Argentine manager and Pochettino has welcomed in his former Saints colleague Paul Mitchell, who is now head of recruitment at the north London club.

Pochettino’s debut season in charge of Tottenham hasn’t panned out as he would have hoped with home defeats to Liverpool, West Brom, Newcastle United and Stoke City leading to a great deal of unrest among the club’s supporters.

Levy will provide the funds as Pochettino pushes for the signing of players that suit his playing style with the players brought in by Franco Baldini proving, on the whole, ineffective.

Spurs may well have to wait until the end of the season to secure the signings of Morgan Schneiderlin and Jay Rodriguez given the superb form the south-coast side are in.

Under Ronald Koeman the St Mary’s side have put together a great run of results and sit in second place in the Premier League, some eleven points clear of Spurs, and as such the two players may look to see just what Southampton can achieve under the Dutchman before considering leaving the club.

Tottenham will look to use winger Andros Townsend in a makeweight in any such move.