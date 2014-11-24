Arsenal to Hand Jack Wilshere Stunning £150k a Week Contract

Emirates Stadium star to be given lucrative new deal.

Arsenal are readying a new deal for midfielder Jack Wilshere with a new contract to see the 22 year old earn around £150k a week according to the Metro.

Read more:

Read more Arsenal transfer news.

Rabiot Arsenal: Gunners chase PSG starlet

SEE ALSO: World’s Top 50 Hottest Sportswomen.

The England man has had an up and down season thus far but will reportedly be handed a new deal that will tie him to the club until 2020.

The deal will bring him among the club’s top earners and will include significant bonuses and the Gunners are keen to get the contract agreed before the end of the season.

Wilshere joined the Arsenal academy at the age of nine and made his first team debut in September 2008 and has made a total of 147 appearances for the north London side and has won 26 national team caps.

The timing of this news is a tad hard to fathom, not least as Wilshere put in a truly woeful display in Arsenal’s weekend defeat to Man United.