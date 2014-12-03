Power Ranking Arsenal’s Six Centre-Midfield Targets – Moussa Sissoko 5th, Christoph Kramer 2nd

Which of these stars should the Gunners target in January?

Arsenal have been linked with a number of central midfielders in the run up to the January transfer window, and we’ve decided to rank them in the order in which we believe the Gunners should be trying to sign them.

6) William Carvalho – Sporting Lisbon (The Mirror)

We don’t get this one. Carvalho is a promising player, but he doesn’t start for his country, and is worth nowhere near the £36.5m fee which keeps being mooted. Arsenal should save that kind of money for already proven world-class players such as Alexis Sanchez.